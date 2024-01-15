Millennium Camera: una foto che racconterà 1000 anni in un solo scatto (Di lunedì 15 gennaio 2024) La più lunga esposizione di sempre per il progetto Millennium Camera installato a Tucson, in ArizonaLeggi su wired
La foto che durerà 1000 anni Una foto che durerà 1000 anni : non poteva che chiamarsi Millennium Camera il suggestivo progetto inaugurato a Tucson, Arizona (Usa) con una speciale fotocamera che inquadra il panorama per raccontare come cambierà da qui al prossimo millennio. Verrà ... Say cheese for a thousand years Camera has millennium-long exposure "Say cheese… for a thousand years!" Holding a pose for a few seconds can be uncomfortable, but now a camera has been set up with a thousand-year exposure. Dubbed the Millennium Camera, the device was ...
