I colorist di Hollywood: il marketing dei TV sbaglia, con l'HDR l'importante non è la luminosità (Di lunedì 15 gennaio 2024) Secondo i colorist di Company 3, azienda responsabile della post-produzione dell'80% di serie e film di Hollywood, non servono TV così brillanti: i veri vantaggi dell'HDR sono sui toni più scuri. Il resto è marketing.... Leggi su dday
I colorist di Hollywood : il marketing dei TV sbaglia - con l'HDR l'importante non è la luminosità
Secondo i colorist di Company 3, azienda responsabile della post-produzione dell'80% di serie e film di Hollywood, non servono TV così brillanti: i ... (dday)
I colorist di Hollywood: il marketing dei TV sbaglia, con l'HDR l'importante non è la luminosità ...ha fatto installare i TV OLED top di gamma di Panasonic negli studi in cui viene effettuato il grading dei progetti di Hollywood su cui lavora Company 3. Il motivo è presto detto: i colorist hanno ...
