Nella beauty routine della star di The Queen - 78 anni - conta moltissimo l'allenamento mentale. Il suo motto è "non abbiamo bisogno di essere belle - abbiamo bisogno di avere fiducia in noi stesse". Ciò detto anche lei ogni tanto ha bisogno di un piccolo aiutino - anzi due - per elevare lo spirito e avere un portamento da diva
anche se come tutte le star di Hollywood ha accesso ai beauty team più esperti ed efficaci, Helen Mirren è convinta che il gesto di bellezza più ... (iodonna)
Beauty Queen Toscana 2024: la sfida tra Drag che aiuta anche i cani abbandonati Energia pura, bellezza drag e tanta, ma tanta voglia di divertirsi senza pregiudizi di sorta. È quanto accadrà domenica 21 ... Successione al trono in Danimarca: dalla nuova coppia reale Frederik e Mary ai grandi assenti, ecco chi sono i reali di Danimarca "Quando ho incontrato l'uomo che ho sposato, mi sono innamorata alla grande", ha detto Margrethe alla biografa Anne Wolden - Ræthinge per Queen in Denmark: Margrethe II Talks About Her Life. Tuttavia,... One royal expert explains how the monarchy will be saved by women The Princess of Wales is undoubtedly the woman of the moment, and since her and Prince William's role elevation within the fold, she has become a leader in the Mountbatten-Windsors, even named "the ... Meet the RuPaul's Drag Race UK versus The World series 2 Queens They’re back and more fierce than ever! Eleven Queens are set to compete in the new series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World, roaring onto BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.
