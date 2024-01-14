FTW Championship : Hook accetta la sfida di Wheeler Yuta
A AEW Collision è stato annunciato che Hook affronterà Wheeler Yuta in un DQ match per il titolo Fuck the World Championship a Worlds End. The ... (aewuniverse)
AEW : Hook affronterà Wheeler Yuta a Worlds End
Questa notte a AEW Collision è stato annunciato che Hook affronterà Wheeler Yuta per il titolo Fuck the World Championship a Worlds End, il ... (zonawrestling)
AEW : Rampage batte un colpo - Wheeler Yuta nuovo ROH Pure Champion!
Con l’infelice compito di andare in competizione con l’apertura di Survivor Series, nel main event di Rampage Wheeler Yuta ha sconfitto ... (zonawrestling)
AEW : Gli allievi come i maestri - possibile match fra HOOK e Wheeler Yuta a Full Gear
Manca un solo giorno al prossimo PPV della AEW, Full Gear e attualmente per lo show abbiamo un totale di 9 incontri annunciati. Sappiamo però ... (zonawrestling)
NJPW : Annunciato un Tag Team match tra Finlay e Kenta vs Moxley e Wheeler Yuta!
La New Japan Pro-Wrestling ha Annunciato pochi istanti fa che Jon Moxley e David Finlay si scontreranno in un match di coppia a NJPW Lonestar ... (aewuniverse)
NJPW : Jon Moxley e Wheeler Yuta faranno coppia all’evento NJPW Lonestar Shootout.
La New Japan Pro-Wrestling ha annunciato che Jon Moxley e David Finlay si scontreranno in un match di coppia all’evento NJPW Lonestar Shootout ... (zonawrestling)
Wheeler Yuta | “Vorrei portare avanti la mia rivalità con Katsuyori Shibata”
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©
Wheeler Yuta: “Vorrei portare avanti la mia rivalità con Katsuyori Shibata” (Di domenica 14 gennaio 2024) Durante la puntata di Rampage del 25 novembre scorso, Wheeler Yuta ha sconfitto Katsuyori Shibata, riconquistando per la terza volta il ROH Pure Championship e mettendo una volta per tutte la parola fine alla loro rivalità, durata diversi mesi. In un’intervista rilasciata a Bill Pritchard poco prima di AEW World’s End, tuttavia, Yuta ha dichiarato che vorrebbe proseguire la faida con Shibata. Acerrimi nemici “Mi piacerebbe proseguire questa rivalità. Vorrei continuare a mettermi alla prova contro di lui perché, come hai detto tu, non dà tregua. È molto difficile combattere contro uno come lui. Ma sono sempre pronto alla sfida e sarei contento di poterlo fare ancora”. Yuta ha, inoltre, fornito una sua ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Wheeler Yuta Hopes To Keep His Rivalry With Katsuyori Shibata Going In AEW Wheeler Yuta is ready to have a rubber match with Katsuyori Shibata. WrestleZone Managing Editor Bill Pritchard spoke with ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta ahead of AEW Worlds End. When asked about ... 3 Ups & 4 Downs From AEW Rampage (Jan 12 - Results & Review) Looking back, Eddie Kingston's rags-to-riches story in the Continental Classic is one of the best things Tony Khan has ever booked. Starting 0-2, then rallying to come out on top and seize the Triple ...
Wheeler YutaVideo su : Wheeler Yuta
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.