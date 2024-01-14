TNA: Sasha Banks e Bayley nel pubblico ad Hard to Kill, la foto fa il giro del web (Di domenica 14 gennaio 2024) Due amiche di lunga data che seguono uno show. La TNA ha fatto il suo ritorno stanotte, con Hard to Kill, ed i fan hanno potuto assistere ad un grande PPV. Ciliegina sulla torta il debutto di Dolph Ziggler, alla fine di un appassionante main event. Ma i fan più attenti hanno fotografato, e reso virale, la presenza sugli spalti (nonostante abbiano cercato di “nascondersi”) di Mercedes Mone (al secolo Sasha Banks) e Bayley, amiche di lunga data e presenti per supportare, molto probabilmente, Trinity (Naomi in quel di Stamford). Le due sono state fotografate in una sezione non aperta al pubblico del Palms Casino Resort di Las Vegas, alimentando i rumor per il ritorno di The Boss in WWE. Le stesse indiscrezioni che danno quasi per certo il ritorno ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Watch: Trinity Gets Emotional After Knockouts World Title Loss at TNA Hard to Kill TNA Wrestling's Trinity was understandably emotional after losing her Knockouts World Championship at Hard to Kill 2024. In the penultimate match of the evening, Trinity lost the title to Jordynne ... Major Seeds Get Sown for Sasha Banks’ Former Tag Partner’s Royal Rumble 2024 Return After TNA Hard to Kill TNA Hard to Kill is surely becoming one of the best PPVs the company has put forth in years. Whether it be the major announcement of partnering up with Lucha Libre Worldwide or the spectacular matches ...
TNA SashaVideo su : TNA Sasha