TNA: Dolph Ziggler (e Dana Brooke) debuttano ad Hard To Kill! (Di domenica 14 gennaio 2024) Debutto per Dolph Ziggler in TNA. Dopo la vittoria di Moose, che ha piegato la resistenza di Alex Shelley laureandosi come nuovo TNA World Champion nel main event di Hard to Kill, Nic Nemeth (leggerissima variante del vero nome dello Show-Off) ha debuttato nella promotion di Nashville, abbattendo il campione con una combo Superkick-Zig Zag. E’ dunque lui il grande acquisto promesso dal management TNA nelle scorse settimane, con l’ex WWE che ha poi esultato con la folla, mostrando fieramente una t-shirt con la scritta della promotion. Ecco qui di seguito un breve estratto del suo debutto, storico, in quel di Las Vegas: .@NicTNemeth is at #HardToKill! pic.twitter.com/RevwToF5tD— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 14, 2024 In una nota a margine, anche Dana ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
2 Former WWE Stars Debut At TNA Hard To Kill 2024 With IMPACT Wrestling having now formally rebranded as TNA Wrestling with last night's Hard to Kill, that PPV also ushered in the TNA debut of two notable ex-WWE names. Those two names That'd be the ... Nick Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) Has Officially Signed With TNA Nick Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) made his TNA debut on Saturday night and has officially signed with the promotion.
TNA DolphVideo su : TNA Dolph