RISULTATI: GCW 56 Birdz 13.01.2024 (Di domenica 14 gennaio 2024) I RISULTATI dello Show andato in scena Sabato a Columbus, Ohio: GCW 56 BirdzSabato 13 Gennaio – Columbus, Ohio (USA) GCW Tag Team Title Three Way MatchViolence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) battono Bang And Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang) e The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) e mantengono i Titoli Oni El Bendito batte Jack Cartwheel Tag Team MatchThe Rich And The Powerful (Charles Mason & Richard Holliday) battono PME (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) Broski Jimmy batte Manders Six Man Tag Team MatchLos Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) & Rina Yamashita battono Alec Price, Brayden Toon & Dante Leon Myron Reed batte Lio Rush GCW Extreme Title MatchJoey Janela (c) batte Microman e mantiene il Titolo Joshua Bishop batte Hoodfoot Jonathan Gresham ...
