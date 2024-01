AEW Battle Of The Belts IX Risultati

AEW Battle of the Belts IX (Jan. 13, 2024) emanated from Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA. The show featured Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a rowdy street fight for the tag titles, Julia Hart ...Following a backstage altercation at the event between Perry and CM Punk, Perry was suspended indefinitely by AEW CEO Tony Khan. CM Punk was eventually fired by AEW and would go on to join WWE, making ...