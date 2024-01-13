NYX Makeup sarà al Super Bowl quest’anno: continua il trend beauty al grande match (Di sabato 13 gennaio 2024) NYX Professional Makeup farà il suo grande debutto al Super Bowl, proprio per celebrare il 25° anniversario del marchio di proprietà di L’Oréal, NYX trasmetterà il suo primo spot al Super Bowl durante la partita di quest’anno, che si disputerà all’Allegiant Stadium di Las Vegas l’11 febbraio. Lo spot, della durata di 30 secondi, celebrerà l’emancipazione femminile e metterà in evidenza una delle ultime novità del marchio, il Duck Plump Extreme Plumping Gloss, disponibile in 18 tonalità e in vendita al prezzo di 13 dollari. Già l’estate scorsa NYX aveva lanciato una collezione Makeup a tema Barbie per l’uscita del film “Barbie” e ad ottobre ha firmato come sponsor della squadra WNBA New York Liberty a Brooklyn, durante il suo campionato da ...Leggi su metropolitanmagazine
