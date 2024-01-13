Newcastle Manchester City : Guardiola rimonta nel finale
Newcastle Manchester City: la squadra di Guardiola va sotto 2-0, ma nella ripresa completa la rimonta e torna al secondo posto Il Manchester City ... (calcionews24)
Highlights e gol Newcastle-Manchester City 2-3 : Premier League 2023/2024 (VIDEO)
Il Manchester City vince negli ultimi minuti contro il Newcastle, con la partita terminata 2-3: ecco di seguito gli Highlights. I padroni di casa ... (sportface)
Premier League : il Manchester City vince in volata contro il Newcastle
Il Manchester City batte per 3-2 il Newcastle nella partita valida per la Premier League. La squadra ospite sblocca la partita al 25?, grazie alla ... (sportface)
Newcastle-Manchester City : gol da fenomeno vero di Bernardo Silva | VIDEO
La Premier League regala una partita spettacolare tra Newcastle e Manchester City, due squadre in corsa per le zone altissime della classifica. La ... (calcioweb.eu)
Premier LIVE : Newcastle-Manchester City 0-0
La grande giornata di calcio si arricchisce con il programma della Premier League, oggi in scena con due sfide. Il Chelsea di Pochettino, alle... (calciomercato)
Premier League - Chelsea a -3 dalla zona Europa. LIVE : Newcastle-Manchester City 0-0
La grande giornata di calcio si arricchisce con il programma della Premier League, oggi in scena con due sfide. Il Chelsea di Pochettino, alle... (calciomercato)
Newcastle - Manchester City 2 - 3 | gol e highlights
Newcastle - Manchester City 2 - 3: gol e highlights (Di sabato 13 gennaio 2024) Gli highlights della vittoria per 3 - 2 del Manchester City sul campo del Newcastle: gol di Bernardo Silva, Isak, Gordon, De Bruyne e ...Leggi su video.gazzetta
Advertising
Newcastle - Manchester City 2 - 3: gol e highlights Gli highlights della vittoria per 3 - 2 del Manchester City sul campo del Newcastle: gol di Bernardo Silva, Isak, Gordon, De Bruyne e ... Newcastle Manchester City: Guardiola rimonta nel finale Newcastle Manchester City: la squadra di Guardiola va sotto 2 - 0, ma nella ripresa completa la rimonta e torna al secondo posto Il Manchester City riprende la rincorsa al Liverpool e contro il ... Bobb riceve un mare d’affetto da Guardiola: un suo gol regala al Manchester City un successo epico Il Manchester City con una rimonta straordinaria ha battuto 3-2 il Newcastle. Decisivi Kevin De Bruyne e il giovanissimo Oscar Bobb, travolto dall’affetto di Guardiola. Newcastle Manchester City: Guardiola rimonta nel finale Newcastle Manchester City: la squadra di Guardiola va sotto 2-0, ma nella ripresa completa la rimonta e torna al secondo posto Il Manchester City riprende la rincorsa al Liverpool e contro il ...
Newcastle ManchesterVideo su : Newcastle Manchester
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.