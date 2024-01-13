Belly of the Beast: il film di Andrew Haigh vedrà protagonisti Colin Farrell e Ben Stiller (Di sabato 13 gennaio 2024) Secondo le ultime notizie, Ben Stiller e Colin Farrell entreranno nel cast di Belly of the Beast, il nuovo film del regista di All of Us Strangers Andrew Haigh Ben Stiller e Colin Farrell saranno entrambi protagonisti nel nuovo film di Andrew Haigh, Belly of the Beast. Pubblicato nel 1981, il romanzo scritto da Jack Henry Abbott raccoglie le lettere che Abbott scrisse al giornalista Norman Mailer mentre era in prigione. Una volta ottenuta la libertà condizionale, Abbott ha lottato per riadattarsi alla vita fuori dal carcere e ha continuato a commettere un crimine poche settimane dopo essere stato ...Leggi su tuttotek
Colin Farrell e Ben Stiller star del nuovo film di Andrew Haigh: tutto su Belly of the Beast Si intitola Belly of the Beast ed è la prossima pellicola che vedrà Andrew Haigh dietro la macchina da presa. Il regista britannico, recentemente acclamato dalla critica per il film Estranei (2023), dirigerà due ...
