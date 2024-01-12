WWE : R-Truth crede di far parte del Judgment Day e si taglia i capelli
R-Truth ha costantemente cercato di farsi coinvolgere nel Judgment Day a Monday Night Raw. Ha persino fatto squadra con The Miz nel Day 1 ... (zonawrestling)
WWE : Serata da incubo per JD McDonagh - a causa di R-Truth ha rischiato di lasciare il Judgment Day
Nelle ultime settimane il ritorno di R-Truth ha creato gran caos in quel di Raw, in particolare nel Judgment Day, diventato oggetto delle ... (zonawrestling)
WWE : R-Truth combatterà a Raw stanotte! JD McDonagh lo sfida nel match “natalizio” per eccellenza
La WWE ha ufficializzato un ulteriore match per l’odierna puntata di Raw in programma a Des Moises, Iowa. L’ultimo show rosso live del 2023 ... (zonawrestling)
WWE | R-Truth spopola | scalza CM Punk e diventa il nuovo re del merchandising
WWE: R-Truth spopola, scalza CM Punk e diventa il nuovo re del merchandising (Di venerdì 12 gennaio 2024) La storyline che vuole R-Truth imporsi come membro del Judgment Day al posto di JD McDonagh, malgrado la loro volontà, sembra stare funzionando. La demenziale comicità di R-Truth ha fatto colpo per l’ennesima volta sul WWE Universe, tanto che la sua maglietta è diventata l’articolo più venduto sul WWE Shop. R-Truth campione di vendite R-Truth è primo con ben due t-shirt, con buona pace di CM Punk che aveva la vetta della classifica da diverse settimane. Non sembra essere piaciuta chissà quanto la nuova T-Shirt di Roman Reigns, che non supera la sesta posizione. 1: R-Truth & Judgment Day (Standard)2: R-Truth & Judgment Day (Live, Laugh, Love)3: CM Punk (Return)4: CM Punk (Hell Froze Over)5: Jey ...Leggi su zonawrestling
