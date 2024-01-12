NWA: Info & Card finale NWA Paranoia (Di venerdì 12 gennaio 2024) Le Info e la Card finale di “NWA Paranoia”, primo PPV del 2024 della federazione di Billy Corgan, in programma Sabato 13 Gennaio a Fort Lauderdale, Florida: NWA ParanoiaSabato 13 Gennaio – Fort Lauderdale, Florida (USA) NWA World Heavyweight TitleEC3 (c) Vs Matt Cardona NWA World Women’s TitleKenzie Paige (c) Vs Tiffany Nieves Unification Match for NWA World TV Title/World Women’s TV TitleMims Male Title Vs Max The Impaler Female NWA World Junior Heavyweight TitleColby Corino (c) Vs Mecha Wolf NWA National Heavyweight TitleSilas Mason (c) vs Burchill NWA World Tag Team TitleBlunt Force Trauma (Carnage &; Damage) Vs Jax Dane &; Tim Storm NWA World Women’s Tag Team TitlePretty Empowered (Ella Envy ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
NWA : Info & Card ufficiale “NWA Samhain”
Le Info e la Card finale di “NWA Samhain”, in programma Sabato 28 Ottobre a Cleveland, Ohio: NWA SamhainSabato 28 Ottobre – Cleveland, Ohio ... (zonawrestling)
NWA Comic Con Hosts Alan Tudyk, Jimmy Hart, Ninja Turtles This Weekend in Rogers A two-day event celebrating sci-fi, wrestling, anime, board gaming, cosplay and, of course, comic books, NWA Comic Con in Rogers will have Q&As with celebrity guests, panels presented by professional ...
NWA InfoVideo su : NWA Info