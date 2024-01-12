Masters of the Universe | Revolution | il trailer della serie animata Netflix

Masters the

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Autore : movieplayer
Masters of the Universe: Revolution, il trailer della serie animata Netflix (Di venerdì 12 gennaio 2024) Netflix ha diffuso il trailer ufficiale di Masters of the Universe: Revolution che debutterà il 25 gennaio sulla piattaforma streaming. Netflix ha diffuso il trailer ufficiale di Masters of the Universe: Revolution, continuazione della serie realizzata da Kevin Smith (a sua volta sequel di He-Man e i dominatori dell'universo degli anni '80). La serie debutterà sulla piattaforma streaming il 25 gennaio. Di seguito potete guardare il trailer: Masters of the Universe: Revelation, una miniserie che "tradisce" lo spirito del franchise? Masters of the Universe: ...
Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
Masters of the Universe: Revolution, il trailer della serie animata Netflix Netflix ha diffuso il trailer ufficiale di Masters of the Universe: Revolution , continuazione della serie realizzata da Kevin Smith (a sua volta sequel di He - Man e i dominatori dell'universo degli anni '80). La serie debutterà sulla ...
Stephanie Hsu nella comedy Laid, Daniel Brühl nella prima foto della serie su Karl Lagerfeld e altre news in breve Il trailer ufficiale di Masters of the Universe: Revolution A pochi giorni dal debutto su Netflix, la nuova serie animata di Kevin Smith basata sul cult degli anni '80 He - Man and the Masters of the ...
Why Big Tech Will Remain Beyond Government Control How are giants like Google and Amazon eluding legislation and public criticism HEC Paris Prof. Veronique Nguyen details the ways these platforms side-step regulation.
Hollywood star Dua Lipa, British actor Callum Turner spark dating rumours Dua Lipa is dating British actor Callum Turner, Page Six reported. The singer and the actor were spotted dancing at an afterparty in Los Angeles for the premiere of his show 'Masters of the Air' on ...
Video su : Masters the
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.