Kehua Achieves BNEF Tier 1 Energy Storage Supplier List

Kehua Achieves

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sbircialanotizia©

Autore : sbircialanotizia
Kehua Achieves BNEF Tier 1 Energy Storage Supplier List (Di venerdì 12 gennaio 2024) XIAMEN, China, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/

 On January 11th, Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) unveiled its inaugural Tier 1 Energy Storage List, which includes Xiamen Kehua Digital Energy Tech CO., Ltd (referred to as Kehua), signifying a notable achievement in the industry. The List aims to establish a transparent differentiation system among the hundreds of fixed
Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Kehua Achieves BNEF Tier 1 Energy Storage Supplier List On January 11th, Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) unveiled its inaugural Tier 1 Energy Storage List, which includes Xiamen Kehua Digital Energy Tech CO., Ltd (referred to as Kehua), signifying a ...
Video su : Kehua Achieves
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.