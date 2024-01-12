Dynamic duo of pacts serve as ballast in China-ASEAN cooperation (Di venerdì 12 gennaio 2024) (Adnkronos) - NANNING, China - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 January 2024 - With the barrier gate for customs release lifted, 6 tonnes of blended yarn was imported tariff-free to China through Dongxing, a border city in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The yarn was produced in a Vietnamese production line of the cotton yarn production giant Texhong International Group Limited and will be further processed to produce fabrics in China. Chen Yingjian, a business manager of the company in charge of cargo imports in Dongxing, said the company has benefited from the preferential tariff policies under the China-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA) implemented in 2010, while the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) has further lowered their duty costs. Among all the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
