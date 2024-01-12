Ali Wong Stuns in LILYSILK Double-faced Wool-blend Robe Coat Ahead of Golden Globe Awards

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 12 gennaio 2024) NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/The 2024Season kicked off with a bang on January 7th, with the staging of the 81sts in Los Angeles. Before the ceremony, famed American stand-up comedian and actress Aliwas a vision of elegance, enveloped in a navy blueover her white gown while preparing for the night's festivities. Later that evening,became the first actress of Asian descent to win thefor Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television. Crafted from luxurious ...