Ali Wong Stuns in LILYSILK Double-faced Wool-blend Robe Coat Ahead of Golden Globe Awards

Ali Wong

Ali Wong Stuns in LILYSILK Double-faced Wool-blend Robe Coat Ahead of Golden Globe Awards (Di venerdì 12 gennaio 2024) NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/

The 2024 Awards Season kicked off with a bang on January 7th, with the staging of the 81st Golden Globes in Los Angeles. Before the ceremony, famed American stand-up comedian and actress Ali Wong was a vision of elegance, enveloped in a navy blue LILYSILK Double-faced Wool-blend Robe Coat over her white gown while preparing for the night's festivities. Later that evening, Wong became the first actress of Asian descent to win the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television. Crafted from luxurious ...
