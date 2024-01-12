3DMakerpro Debuts at CES 2024 with Array of Consumer-grade 3D Scanners

Leggi su sbircialanotizia

(Di venerdì 12 gennaio 2024) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12,/PRNewswire/, a pioneer in-friendly 3D scanning technology, has made its debut at theElectronics Show (CES)in Las Vegas from January 9 to 12. Showcasing a diverse range of its top-tier,3Dat the event,has also lifted the veil on its