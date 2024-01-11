WWE: R-Truth crede di far parte del Judgment Day e si taglia i capelli (Di giovedì 11 gennaio 2024) R-Truth ha costantemente cercato di farsi coinvolgere nel Judgment Day a Monday Night Raw. Ha persino fatto squadra con The Miz nel Day 1 dello show rosso per battere Dominik Mysterio e JD McDonagh. Tuttavia, l’ex US Champion vede il match come un test per far parte del gruppo e crede di farne parte. Alla luce di ciò, ha persino realizzato un esilarante video che testimonia il suo amore per la stable. I capelli Il 51enne è andato su Instagram e ha dichiarato di aver “fatto la scelta del Judgment Day” mostrando con orgoglio il suo nuovo taglio di capelli per festeggiare. Ha persino utilizzato la canzone “Making The Cut” per sottolineare la sua decisione. Per la cronaca, nonostante le sue affermazioni, Rhea Ripley ha chiarito che non fa ...Leggi su zonawrestling
