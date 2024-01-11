World’s First Rugged Power Station! Blackview OSCAL Rolls Out PowerMax 3600

Blackview & OSCAL, renowned as the leader in the Rugged smart-device industry for a decade, is embarking on a pioneering venture by infusing the unbreakable capabilities of Rugged phones into Power stations with PowerMax 3600. What sets the PowerMax 3600 apart from the rest? Explore further on YouTube. Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Beatbot to Make Waves at CES 2024 by Unveiling World’s First All-in-One Intelligent Pool Cleaning Robot
With significant advances in efficiency, performance and power, Beatbot AquaSense Pro is truly, "The One Pool Robot to Rule Them All". LAS VEGAS, ... (sbircialanotizia)
Narwal Unveils World’s First Most Powerful Vacuum Mops at CES 2024
Smart Cleaning Revolution: Narwal Introduces Freo X series and S10 Pro LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Narwal, a leading home robotic ... (sbircialanotizia)
The World’s First Clinical Base Edting Therapy for Hemoglobinopathy
CorrectSequence Therapeutics' CS-101 Successfully Cures One Patient of Transfusion-Dependent ?-Thalassemia SHANGHAI, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On ... (sbircialanotizia)
World’s Heaviest Wheeled Crane - the XCA3000 - Achieves Milestone in First Lift
YINGKOU, China, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The XCA3000, the world's largest tonnage Wheeled Crane and a proprietary innovation of XCMG, has ... (sbircialanotizia)
640W+23.7%! Huasun Unveils World’s First 210R HJT Rectangular Cell Modules
XUANCHENG, China, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest G12R, the world's First Rectangular heterojunction (HJT) solar module series, was ... (sbircialanotizia)
Slow and Saucy : Heinz® unveils the Slowmaster 57 – The world’s first ketchup racetrack where speed takes a backseat and true quality finishes last!
DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As the world’s fastest cars speed around the Yas Marina Circuit at over 200mph for the finale of the F1 ... (sbircialanotizia)