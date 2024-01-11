World' s First Rugged Power Station! Blackview OSCAL Rolls Out PowerMax 3600

World's First Rugged Power Station! Blackview OSCAL Rolls Out PowerMax 3600
SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/

Blackview & OSCAL, renowned as the leader in the Rugged smart-device industry for a decade, is embarking on a pioneering venture by infusing the unbreakable capabilities of Rugged phones into Power stations with PowerMax 3600. What sets the PowerMax 3600 apart from the rest? Explore further on YouTube. First Attempt at Rugged Power Station Concerns about accidental drops are allayed by its reinforced ABS+PC material construction with up to 0.8m vertically drop-proofness. From the edges of wet lakes to dusty building sites, it effectively blocks the entry of certain solid particles and vertical splashes of water. Be it in Alaska's ...
