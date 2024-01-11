WaveBL Secures an Additional Funding of $11M for a Total Series B Funding of $37 Million (Di giovedì 11 gennaio 2024) WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/
WaveBL, the market leader in the digital trade document sector, announced today that it has raised an Additional $11 Million from new investors who specialize in the bulk-liquid and smart logistics sectors. This Additional amount adds to the Series B Funding, which was led by NewRoad Capital Partners, and will help the company continue to solidify its position as an industry leader by expanding new offerings and supporting scenarios that establish a new benchmark of trust and efficiency in international trade. "This Additional Funding illustrates the importance of moving to digital documents for the global trade industry and the interest of the investor community in our ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
WaveBL Secures an Additional Funding of $11M for a Total Series B Funding of $37 Million WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WaveBL, the market leader in the digital trade document sector, announced today that it has raised an additional $11 million from new investors who specialize in the bulk-liquid and smart logistics sectors. This additional amount adds to the Series B Funding, which was led by NewRoad Capital Partners, and will help the company continue to solidify its position as an industry leader by expanding new offerings and supporting scenarios that establish a new benchmark of trust and efficiency in international trade.
