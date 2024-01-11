Vendavo Drives Strong Growth in 2023 with AI-Powered Product Innovations and Partner Program (Di giovedì 11 gennaio 2024) AI-fueled Innovations deliver critical new B2B pricing insights and a new Partner Program <Strong>DrivesStrong> expansion. DENVER, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/
<Strong>VendavoStrong>, the global market leader in B2B pricing, selling and rebate solutions announced a Strong 2023 finish today, noting a 12% Growth in annual recurring revenue and 43% Growth in higher margin recurring services. Leggi su sbircialanotizia
<Strong>VendavoStrong>, the global market leader in B2B pricing, selling and rebate solutions announced a Strong 2023 finish today, noting a 12% Growth in annual recurring revenue and 43% Growth in higher margin recurring services. Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Vendavo DrivesVideo su : Vendavo Drives