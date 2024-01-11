“The last of us” | la serie e lo spin off Lgbt | perfino i fan protestano

“The last of us”, la serie e lo spin off Lgbt: perfino i fan protestano (Di giovedì 11 gennaio 2024) Roma, 11 gen – The last of us, serie tv basata sul noto videogioco, potrebbe generare uno spin off ancora più improntato all’Lgbt. Considerando che già la serie – e il videogioco originale – erano improntati assolutamente su quel tipo di cultura woke, la cosa non dovrebbe sorprendere. In compenso, riesce a farlo l’esasperazione dei fan del marchio stesso, che non hanno accettato l’idea che sta circolando da qualche giorno. Può una serie già Lgbt suscitare le proteste dei fan per il fatto di voler diventare “ancora più Lgbt”?  Evidentemente sì, seguendo il famoso detto gergale “il troppo stroppia”. The last of us, lo spin off ancora più Lgbt non piace ai fan Già i soggetti da cui verrebbe tratto ...
