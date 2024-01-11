“The last of us” - la serie e lo spin off Lgbt : perfino i fan protestano
Roma, 11 gen – The last of us, serie tv basata sul noto videogioco, potrebbe generare uno spin off ancora più improntato all’Lgbt. Considerando che ... (ilprimatonazionale)
The Last of Us 2 : HBO annuncia una new entry nel cast
HBO ha appena annunciato una new entry nel cast della seconda stagione di The Last of Us. Infatti Young Mazino, conosciuto principalmente per il suo ... (screenworld)
The Beekeper - la recensione : Jason Statham - the last action hero
Il film: The Beekeper, 2023. Regia: David Ayer. Cast: Jason Statham, Josh Hutcherson, Jeremy Irons. Genere: Azione. Durata: 105 minuti. Dove ... (cinemaserietv)
The Last of Us 2 - Young Mazino sarà Jesse
La produzione di The Last of Us 2 rivela che il ruolo di Jesse sarà ricoperto da Young Mazino già nominato agli Emmy per Beef – Lo Scontro La ... ()
The Last Of Us 2 : Young Mazino entra nel cast con il ruolo di Jesse
La produzione della stagione 2 di The Last Of Us ha rivelato che Young Mazino, recentemente nel cast di Beef - Lo scontro, ha ottenuto il ruolo di ... (movieplayer)
The Last of Us 2 - Young Mazino sarà Jesse : “Un attore memorabile”
Young Mazino vestirà i panni di Jesse in The Last of Us 2, attesissima seconda stagione della serie HBO, tratta dal videogioco omonimo di Naughty ... (cinemaserietv)
The Last of Us 2 | Isabela Merced sarà Dina | la fidanzata di Ellie
The Last of Us 2, Isabela Merced sarà Dina, la fidanzata di Ellie (Di giovedì 11 gennaio 2024) Isabela Merced vestirà i panni di Dina in The Last of Us 2, attesissima seconda stagione della serie tv HBO tratta dal videogioco Naughty Dog, scritta e prodotta da Craig Mazin e Neil Druckmann. La giovane attrice è stata scelta per interpretare la fidanzata di Ellie, uno spirito libero la cui devozione per il personaggio di Bella Ramsey sarà messa alla prova dalla brutalità del mondo in cui vivono, spiega HBO. “Dina è accogliente, brillante, selvaggia, divertente, di grande moralità, pericolosa e amorevole. Si può cercare all’infinito un attore che incarni senza sforzo tutte queste cose, oppure si può trovare subito Isabela Merced. Non potremmo essere più orgogliosi di averla nella nostra famiglia“, hanno dichiarato ...Leggi su cinemaserietv
