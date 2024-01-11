The Last of Us 2 | Isabela Merced sarà Dina | la fidanzata di Ellie

The Last of Us 2, Isabela Merced sarà Dina, la fidanzata di Ellie (Di giovedì 11 gennaio 2024) Isabela Merced vestirà i panni di Dina in The Last of Us 2, attesissima seconda stagione della serie tv HBO tratta dal videogioco Naughty Dog, scritta e prodotta da Craig Mazin e Neil Druckmann. La giovane attrice è stata scelta per interpretare la fidanzata di Ellie, uno spirito libero la cui devozione per il personaggio di Bella Ramsey sarà messa alla prova dalla brutalità del mondo in cui vivono, spiega HBO. “Dina è accogliente, brillante, selvaggia, divertente, di grande moralità, pericolosa e amorevole. Si può cercare all’infinito un attore che incarni senza sforzo tutte queste cose, oppure si può trovare subito Isabela Merced. Non potremmo essere più orgogliosi di averla nella nostra famiglia“, hanno dichiarato ...
