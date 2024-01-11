The Detroit Visionary (Di giovedì 11 gennaio 2024) Ci siamo lasciati nel 2023 con il pezzo dedicato a Okada, al suo primo stint nella federazione canadese e ora al suo ritorno previsto per Snake Eyes il 14 gennaio. Nella settimana che ci direziona e ci avvicina sempre più a Hard To Kill e le sue sorprese, voglio ricollegarmi a quel 21 dicembre quando vi parlai di Kazuchika e il suo periodo in TNA.Non propriamente un percorso di positivo, eppure qualcuno ci vide davvero un potenziale, stiamo parlando di Alex Shelley, un visionario sul ring per aver ispirato generazioni, ma un visionario anche nel trovare il talento altrui. Ho potuto interloquire con lui alcune settimane fa per registrare un intervista esclusiva nel mio podcast, il Pro Wrestling Culture. Il vero “Visionary” In merito alla domanda “Cosa ti aspetti dal tuo match di Snake Eyes che segnerà il ritorno di Okada nella compagnia?”, AS ha ...Leggi su zonawrestling
