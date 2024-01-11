Risen Energy Shines as The Only Winner in the Module Category at PV magazine Awards 2023

Risen Energy

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sbircialanotizia©

Autore : sbircialanotizia
Risen Energy Shines as The Only Winner in the Module Category at PV magazine Awards 2023 (Di giovedì 11 gennaio 2024) NINGBO, China, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/

Recently, Risen Energy, a global leading solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturer, emerged as the Winner among over 200 entries from more than 39 countries worldwide. As the sole recipient in the Module Category, Risen Energy's triumph stands as a compelling testament to their unwavering dedication to excellence. The PV
Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Risen Energy glänzt als einziger Gewinner in der Kategorie Module bei den PV Magazine Awards 2023 Mit den PV Magazine Awards 2023 wurden bahnbrechende Fortschritte anerkannt und erstklassige Innovationen in der Solarbranche ausgezeichnet Eine hochkarätige Jury aus 19 unabhängigen Fachleuten, die ...
Video su : Risen Energy
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.