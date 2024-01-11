Risen Energy Shines as The Only Winner in the Module Category at PV magazine Awards 2023 (Di giovedì 11 gennaio 2024) NINGBO, China, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Recently, Risen Energy, a global leading solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturer, emerged as the Winner among over 200 entries from more than 39 countries worldwide. As the sole recipient in the Module Category, Risen Energy's triumph stands as a compelling testament to their unwavering dedication to excellence. The PV Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Recently, Risen Energy, a global leading solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturer, emerged as the Winner among over 200 entries from more than 39 countries worldwide. As the sole recipient in the Module Category, Risen Energy's triumph stands as a compelling testament to their unwavering dedication to excellence. The PV Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Risen Energy's HJT Hyper-ion Solar Module Granted Carbon Footprint Certification by Certisolis - Achieving Record-Breaking Carbon Footprint Value
- NINGBO, China, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy, a global leading manufacturer of high-performance Solar photovoltaic (PV) products, is ... (liberoquotidiano)
Risen Energy glänzt als einziger Gewinner in der Kategorie Module bei den PV Magazine Awards 2023 Mit den PV Magazine Awards 2023 wurden bahnbrechende Fortschritte anerkannt und erstklassige Innovationen in der Solarbranche ausgezeichnet Eine hochkarätige Jury aus 19 unabhängigen Fachleuten, die ...
Risen EnergyVideo su : Risen Energy