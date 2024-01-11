Pimax Unveils Groundbreaking VR Innovations at CES 2024

Leggi su sbircialanotizia

(Di giovedì 11 gennaio 2024) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11,/PRNewswire/, a leading innovator in the Virtual Reality (VR) industry, is thrilled to unveil its latest technological advancements at CES, held from January 9th to 12th. At an exclusive event for special guests, attendees were privileged to experience the revolutionary 60G AirLink wireless module, paired with's