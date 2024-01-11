NJPW: Tama Tonga fuori dal roster per una manomissione di EVIL (Di giovedì 11 gennaio 2024) Nella serata di ieri Tama Tonga era scomparso dal roster ufficiale della NJPW reperibile sul sito della compagnia. Il fresco vincitore (per la terza volta in carriera) del NEVER Openweight Championship ha pubblicamente dichiarato di non voler rinnovare il proprio contratto con la federazione nipponica, ma a quanto pare il motivo che si cela dietro tale “scomparsa” non è questo. Come ben visibile dal video sottostante, il membro del Bulle Club sponda House of Torture, EVIL, ha fatto intromissione tra lo staff dirigente del sito web ufficiale della New Japan Pro Wrestling manomettendo il sistema e rimuovendo quindi Tama per poi inserire se stesso come detentore della cintura citata poc’anzi. La federazione ci ha tenuto quindi a chiarire la cosa promettendo in tempi brevi ...Leggi su zonawrestling
