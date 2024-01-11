NJPW | Tama Tonga fuori dal roster per una manomissione di EVIL

(Di giovedì 11 gennaio 2024) Nella serata di ieriera scomparso dalufficiale dellareperibile sul sito della compagnia. Il fresco vincitore (per la terza volta in carriera) del NEVER Openweight Championship ha pubblicamente dichiarato di non voler rinnovare il proprio contratto con la federazione nipponica, ma a quanto pare il motivo che si cela dietro tale “scomparsa” non è questo. Come ben visibile dal video sottostante, il membro del Bulle Club sponda House of Torture,, ha fatto intromissione tra lo staff dirigente del sito web ufficiale della New Japan Pro Wrestling manomettendo il sistema e rimuovendo quindiper poi inserire se stesso come detentore della cintura citata poc’anzi. La federazione ci ha tenuto quindi a chiarire la cosa promettendo in tempi brevi ...

On Wednesday morning, EVIL claimed that Tama Tonga had been fired by NJPW and that he was the new NEVER Openweight Champion. The Japanese and American NJPW website r eflected the change, listing EVIL ...Tama Tonga is no longer the NEVER Openweight Champion according to a recent update on the NJPW website. Instead of Tonga, EVIL is listed as the reigning NEVER Openweight Champion. The change was made ...