NJPW | La card definitiva di Battle in the Valley 2024

(Di giovedì 11 gennaio 2024) Il weekend ormai imminente sarà decisamente pieno di wrestling, vale per la TNA con Hard To Kill, la AEW conof the Belts IX e vale anche per la New Japan Pro Wrestling. Il 13 gennaio nel San Jose Civic di San Jose, California, andrà in scena una nuova edizione diin the, show in cui avrà luogo la seguente(tra cui un tanto atteso ultimo atto tra Kazuchika Okada e Will Ospreay). Strong Survivor match: Matt Vandagriff vs. Goldy #1 contender to the Strong Women’s Championship: Viva Van vs. Stephanie Vaquer Jacob Fatu, Fred Rosser & Shota Umino vs. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) Máscara Dorada & Volador Jr. vs. Rocky Romero & Soberano Jr. TJP vs. David Finlay STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship ...

AEW star Will Ospreay talks to GameSpot about his wrestling evolution.Tama Tonga will defend the gold at NJPW The New Beginning in Nagoya. NJPW announced that EVIL will challenge Tonga for the NEVER Openweight Championship at the January 20 event. Tonga regained the ...