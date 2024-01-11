Masters of the Air - su Apple TV+ la serie prodotta da Steven Spielberg e Tom Hanks
Dopo una serie di rinvii sarà finalmente disponibile in streaming l’adattamento televisivo del bestseller di Donald L. Miller “Masters of the Air: ... (optimagazine)
Masters of the Air : il trailer della nuova serie con Austin Butler (VIDEO)
Svelato il trailer di Masters of the Air, l'attesissima serie prodotta da Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks e Gary Goetzman e interpretata da Austin ... (movieplayer)
Masters of the Air - terzo capitolo della saga tv Band of Brothers - ha un trailer che… ti saluto Maverick!
Aviatori, accendete i motori! Masters of the Air, secondo sequel di Band of Brothers, pluripremiata rivisitazione della seconda metà della Seconda ... (gqitalia)
Masters of the Universe : Amazon e MGM in trattativa sul film live action su He-Man
Secondo le ultime indiscrezioni; Amazon e MGM sono in trattativa su il live action, Masters of the Universe su He-Man. Scopriamo tutti i ... ()
Masters of the Universe : Amazon e MGM in trattative per un nuovo film in live-action su He-Man
Il progetto passerebbe quindi dalle mani di Netflix a quelle di Amazon e MGM, con i registi di The Lost City a bordo. Il reboot di Masters of the ... (movieplayer)
Masters of the Air - il trailer della serie Apple TV+ con Austin Butler creata da Steven Spielberg e Tom Hanks
Masters of the Air, il teaser trailer della serie serie limitata in nove episodi Apple TV+ con Austin Butler, creata dai produttori esecutivi ... ()
Masters of the Air | Apple TV+ svela la sequenza d' apertura della serie prodotta da Spielberg
Masters of the Air: Apple TV+ svela la sequenza d'apertura della serie prodotta da Spielberg (Di giovedì 11 gennaio 2024) Ecco i titoli di testa della nuova serie Apple TV+. Apple TV+ ha diffuso in streaming l'intera sequenza d'apertura di Masters of the Air, dramedy sulla Seconda Guerra Mondiale prodotta da Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks e Gary Goetzman. Nel cast troviamo star come Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, il candidato all'Oscar Barry Keoghan, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook e Ncuti Gatwa. Masters of the Air farà il suo debutto su Apple TV+ il 26 gennaio 2024 con i primi due episodi, seguiti da un nuovo episodio ogni venerdì, fino al 15 marzo. La trama Basata sull'omonimo libro di Donald L. Miller e sceneggiato da John Orloff, …Leggi su movieplayer
Masters of the Air: Apple TV+ svela la sequenza d'apertura della serie prodotta da Spielberg Apple TV+ ha diffuso in streaming l'intera sequenza d'apertura di Masters of the Air , dramedy sulla Seconda Guerra Mondiale prodotta da Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks e Gary Goetzman . Nel cast troviamo star come Austin Butler , Callum Turner , Anthony Boyle, Nate ...
