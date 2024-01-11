Leading Pharma Adopts Veeva Vault Validation Management for Digital Validation Execution and Improved Efficiency (Di giovedì 11 gennaio 2024) SK Life Science, Inc. uses modern cloud solution to accelerate Validation processes for increased inspection readiness BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that SK Life Science, Inc., a subsidiary of SK BioPharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., a global biotech company, is using Veeva Vault Validation Management to streamline and accelerate their Validation process. By adopting a Validation solution with built-in best practices, the company can execute Digital Validation while centralizing data and improving visibility. "As the industry continues to shift from traditional ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that SK Life Science, Inc., a subsidiary of SK BioPharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., a global biotech company, is using Veeva Vault Validation Management to streamline and accelerate their Validation process. By adopting a Validation solution with built-in best practices, the company can execute Digital Validation while centralizing data and improving visibility. "As the industry continues to shift from traditional ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
NanoPhoria appoints Dr. Suman Shirodkar as Chair and Prof. Michael Davidson as Non - Executive Member of the Board of Directors Davidson , MD, a leading expert in the field of lipidology who is currently Professor of Medicine ... He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of New Amsterdam Pharma, which was listed on the ... Medison Pharma Announces Agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to Commercialize Libtayo® (cemiplimab) in Multiple Countries ...with leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies seeking to expand their global reach. To learn more visit www.medisonpharma.com For additional information, please contact: Medison Pharma Inbal Chen,... Delta-Fly Pharma Inc.: Update on the R&D status of DFP-10917 and DFP-14927, a novel PEG Drug Conjugate, in the patients with R/R AML A Phase III study of DFP-10917 in patients with recurrent or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML) at multicenter in the US is undergoing of the interim analysis. A Phase I/II study of DFP-10917 ... Pharma, Alfasigma fa shopping in Belgio e AstraZeneca in Cina Le imprese farmaceutiche europee puntano a crescere: per Alfasigma con l'anti-artrite Galapagos, per AstraZeneca con le Car-T di Gracell.
Leading PharmaVideo su : Leading Pharma