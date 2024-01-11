Infosys: Resilient performance in a seasonally weak quarter; Large deal momentum continues with 71% net new deals (Di giovedì 11 gennaio 2024) Infosys Topaz driving strong differentiation and market leadership in generative AI BENGALURU, India, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, delivered $4,663 million in Q3 revenues with year-on-year and sequential decline of 1.0% in constant currency. Large deal TCV for the quarter was $3.2 billion, with 71% being net new. Operating margin for the quarter was 20.5%, a sequential decline of 70 bps. Attrition declined further to 12.9%. FY24 revenue guidance revised to 1.5%-2.0% and operating margin guidance at 20%-22%. "Our performance in Q3 was Resilient. Large deal wins were strong ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
