Casio to Release Compact G-SHOCK in Vibrant Monochromatic Color Schemes

CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.: Casio to Release Compact G-SHOCK in Vibrant Monochromatic Color Schemes New Watches Added to 2100 Line with Iconic Octagonal Bezel TOKYO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of new G-SHOCK shock-resistant watches.
