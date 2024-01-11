Casio to Release Compact G-SHOCK in Vibrant Monochromatic Color Schemes

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of new G-SHOCK SHOCK-resistant watches. The three new Compact GMA-P2100 timepieces bring Vibrant Monochromatic Colors to the 2100 line, popular for its iconic octagonal bezel. Casio has in recent years been Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Casio to Release Hello Kitty Collaboration BABY-G
Color Scheme Celebrates Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary with 1974 Debut Look TOKYO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced ... (sbircialanotizia)
Casio to Release G-SHOCK Designed to Survival Specs - Equipped with Heart Rate Monitor and GPS Functionality
TOKYO, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of new additions to the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant ... (liberoquotidiano)
Casio to Release G-SHOCK Designed to Survival Specs - Equipped with Heart Rate Monitor and GPS Functionality
TOKYO, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of new additions to the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant ... (sbircialanotizia)
Casio to Release Metaverse-Based Virtual Ride Through the World of G-SHOCK Durability Testing
- New G-SHOCK THE Ride Experience Is Second Offering of VRChat-Based Content from Casio TOKYO, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., ... (liberoquotidiano)
Casio to Release Metaverse-Based Virtual Ride Through the World of G-SHOCK Durability Testing
New G-SHOCK THE Ride Experience Is Second Offering of VRChat-Based Content from Casio TOKYO, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. ... (sbircialanotizia)
Casio to Release MR-G with Iconic Form and Comfortable Dura Soft Band
- TOKYO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of a new addition to the MR-G line, the flagship of the ... (liberoquotidiano)