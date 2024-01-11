Burnley-Luton Town lunedì 15 gennaio 2024 ore 20 | 45 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Town è una partita della ventunesima giornata di Premier League e si gioca venerdì alle 20:45: tv, probabili formazioni, pronostici. Ritorna la Premier League dopo l'abbuffata di ...... si vede superare da Aston Villa e Manchester City, vincenti rispettivamente cone ... Il Tottenham supera agilmente il Bournemouth, il Chelsea soffre ma fa suoi i tre punti contro ilTown, ...Liverpool is atop the Premier League table at the moment, with Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Man City leading a crowded field of chasers and there isn't much between these teams. There's a massive scrap ...Burnley finished 21 points clear of Luton in last term's Championship but the Hatters have been more competitive in the Premier League. The Clarets have lost nine of their first ten home games and ...