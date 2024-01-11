AUTOCRYPT Gains Attention at CES 2024 with Vehicle Fuzzing Solution, CSRO Wins SDV Innovator Awards (Di giovedì 11 gennaio 2024) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Automotive cybersecurity and mobility Solutions company AUTOCRYPT showcased its embedded systems and V2X security Solutions for software-defined Vehicles (SDV) at CES 2024, gaining Attention with its smart Fuzzing Solution dedicated to automotive protocols. AUTOCRYPT's capability in Vehicle Fuzzing is also recognized by industry professionals. On the evening of the event's opening day, AUTOCRYPT's Chief Security Research Officer (CSRO), Dr. Jonghyuk Song, was announced winner in the "Experts" category of the 2024 MotorTrend SDV Innovator Awards, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
AUTOCRYPT Gains Attention at CES 2024 with Vehicle Fuzzing Solution - CSRO Wins SDV Innovator Awards
