AUTOCRYPT and Cohda Wireless Sign MOU at CES 2024 to Collaborate on Security-Integrated V2X Solution

AUTOCRYPT, a leading automotive cyberSecurity and mobility Solutions provider, and Cohda Wireless, a global connected vehicle Solutions company, Signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the opening day of CES 2024, kickstarting their collaborations on bringing a secure, full-stack Solution for V2X communications. Cohda Wireless is a global leader in V2X technology both in R&D and commercialization, with the world's most advanced V2X software stacks supporting both 802.11p and C-V2X protocols. They are active in the European, US and Asian markets, with products compliant with the respective regional standards. Cohda ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
