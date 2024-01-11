AIRS Medical Receives EU Medical Device Regulation CE Certification for SwiftMR™ (Di giovedì 11 gennaio 2024) SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/
AIRS Medical, a leading AI-powered healthcare solution provider, is thrilled to announce that it has received EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) CE Certification for its AI-powered MRI enhancement solution 'SwiftMR™'. This Certification allows AIRS Medical to sell its flagship product, 'SwiftMR™,' across the EU (27 countries), Turkey, EEA (Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway), Great Britain, and Switzerland. The MDR CE Certification is a more stringent requirement for Medical Devices than the previous ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
AIRS Medical, a leading AI-powered healthcare solution provider, is thrilled to announce that it has received EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) CE Certification for its AI-powered MRI enhancement solution 'SwiftMR™'. This Certification allows AIRS Medical to sell its flagship product, 'SwiftMR™,' across the EU (27 countries), Turkey, EEA (Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway), Great Britain, and Switzerland. The MDR CE Certification is a more stringent requirement for Medical Devices than the previous ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
AIRS Medical Receives EU Medical Device Regulation CE Certification for SwiftMR™
SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRS Medical, a leading AI-powered healthcare solution provider, is thrilled to announce that it ... (sbircialanotizia)
AIRS Medical Inc.: AIRS Medical Receives EU Medical Device Regulation CE Certification for SwiftMR SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRS Medical, a leading AI-powered healthcare solution provider, is thrilled to announce that it has received EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) CE ... AIRS Medical Receives EU Medical Device Regulation CE Certification for SwiftMR™ AIRS Medical, a leading AI-powered healthcare solution provider, is thrilled to announce that it has received EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) CE certification for its AI-powered MRI enhancement ...
AIRS MedicalVideo su : AIRS Medical