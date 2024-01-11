AIRS Medical Receives EU Medical Device Regulation CE Certification for SwiftMR™

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 11 gennaio 2024) SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/, a leading AI-powered healthcare solution provider, is thrilled to announce that it has received EU(MDR) CEfor its AI-powered MRI enhancement solution ''. Thisallowsto sell its flagship product, ',' across the EU (27 countries), Turkey, EEA (Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway), Great Britain, and Switzerland. The MDR CEis a more stringent requirement fors than the previous ...