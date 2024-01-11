AEW: Jeff Hardy ancora polemico su Instagram, “Intrappolati a Rampage” (Di giovedì 11 gennaio 2024) Questa è stata una settimana controversa per i fratelli Hardy. Matt Hardy e sua moglie Reby Hardy hanno fatto trasparire la frustrazione degli Hardys sui social media che hanno generato non poche polemiche. Ieri sera è stato il turno di Jeff, che ha criticato il fatto di non essere apparso in AEW Dynamite per un’altra settimana e di essere “intrappolato” nello show settimanale AEW Rampage. “Noi, ‘@TheHardys’, non appariremo in questo programma dal vivo chiamato #AEWDynamite. Noi, ‘TheHardys’, siamo Intrappolati nella dimensione di ‘AEWRampage'”, ha scritto Jeff Hardy sul suo account ufficiale Instagram. Visualizza questo post su ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Jeff Hardy – ‘Matt And I Are Stuck In The Dimension Of AEW Rampage’ Fans shouldn't expect to see the Hardy Boyz on AEW Dynamite, as the legendary duo and former tag champions seem to be stuck on Rampage. Huge Name Upset Over AEW Booking AEW suspended Hardy indefinitely in June 2002, when he was arrested for driving under the influence. The following February, Jeff was handed a 38-day suspended jail term and two years of probation, ...
