WWE | Breakker e Corbin non sbagliano | ecco i risultati dei primi due match del Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic

(Di mercoledì 10 gennaio 2024) La WWE, durante l’ultimo episodio di NXT svoltosi nella notte, ha dato il via alla nuova edizione delTag-, con idue incontri del tabellone. Nessuna sorpresa per le due coppie favorite alla vigilia, ovvero Baron& Bron(che si sono liberati dei Gallus) e Nathan Frazer & Axiom (che hanno sconfitto Hank Walker and Tank Ledger). @bronwwe is a BEAST! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/7gQdZpxbQ2— WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2024 WIN OR GO HOME. These twos are putting it all on the line in the ##WWENXT pic.twitter.com/eSOJPMHQPd— WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2024 I duesi incroceranno ora in semifinale, ...

The latest episode of WWE NXT, aired on January 9 ... There were two Round 1 matches. While the duo of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin took on Gallus and Nathan Frazer, Nathan Frazer and Axiom squared ...Breakker and Corbin have their history since the latter returned to NXT in the 2023 summer. The pair previously competed at NXT No Mercy in September but as of last night, they've now defeated the ...