WWE: Breakker e Corbin non sbagliano, ecco i risultati dei primi due match del Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic (Di mercoledì 10 gennaio 2024) La WWE, durante l’ultimo episodio di NXT svoltosi nella notte, ha dato il via alla nuova edizione del Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic, con i primi due incontri del tabellone. Nessuna sorpresa per le due coppie favorite alla vigilia, ovvero Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker (che si sono liberati dei Gallus) e Nathan Frazer & Axiom (che hanno sconfitto Hank Walker and Tank Ledger). @bronBreakkerwwe is a BEAST! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/7gQdZpxbQ2— WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2024 WIN OR GO HOME. These two Teams are putting it all on the line in the #DustyClassic #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/eSOJPMHQPd— WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2024 I due Team si incroceranno ora in semifinale, ...
