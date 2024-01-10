WWE : Svelate le prime coppie del Dusty Rhodes Classic - conferme su Corbin-Breakker
Archiviato il Men’s Breakout Tournament con la vittoria di Oba Femi, ad NXT è già tempo di un altro torneo, il Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic ... (zonawrestling)
WWE : Bron Breakker sconfigge Nathan Frazer
Durante la puntata di NXT di questa notte, l’ex campione dello show giallo-nero ha sconfitto il rivale Frazer quando quest’ultimo ha mancato ... (zonawrestling)
WWE : Bron Breakker e Kelani Jordan si qualificano per l’Iron Survivor Challenge di NXT Deadline
Questa notte a WWE NXT, sotto la supervisione di Jerry “The King” Lawler, si sono svolti ulteriori match di qualificazione per l’Iron ... (zonawrestling)
WWE : Bron Breakker potrebbe passare molto presto al main roster
Bron Breakker è da tempo considerato un main eventer del prossimo futuro. Il figlio di Rick Steiner sembra avere tutte le carte in regola per ... (zonawrestling)
WWE : Mr. Stone si mette nei guai - affronterà Bron Breakker a Halloween Havoc
Ieri notte a NXT diversi avvenimenti in chiave Halloween Havoc, speciale che si svolgerà nell’arco di due serate e precisamente il 24 ed il 31 ... (zonawrestling)
WWE | Breakker e Corbin non sbagliano | ecco i risultati dei primi due match del Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©
WWE: Breakker e Corbin non sbagliano, ecco i risultati dei primi due match del Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic (Di mercoledì 10 gennaio 2024) La WWE, durante l’ultimo episodio di NXT svoltosi nella notte, ha dato il via alla nuova edizione del Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic, con i primi due incontri del tabellone. Nessuna sorpresa per le due coppie favorite alla vigilia, ovvero Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker (che si sono liberati dei Gallus) e Nathan Frazer & Axiom (che hanno sconfitto Hank Walker and Tank Ledger). @bronBreakkerwwe is a BEAST! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/7gQdZpxbQ2— WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2024 WIN OR GO HOME. These two Teams are putting it all on the line in the #DustyClassic #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/eSOJPMHQPd— WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2024 I due Team si incroceranno ora in semifinale, ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
WWE NXT: Dusty Classic Tag Team Tournament Begins; Oba Femi Becomes New North American Champion The latest episode of WWE NXT, aired on January 9 ... There were two Round 1 matches. While the duo of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin took on Gallus and Nathan Frazer, Nathan Frazer and Axiom squared ... WWE NXT: Update On Dusty Rhodes Classic & New Contender’s Battle Royal Breakker and Corbin have their history since the latter returned to NXT in the 2023 summer. The pair previously competed at NXT No Mercy in September but as of last night, they've now defeated the ...
WWE BreakkerVideo su : WWE Breakker
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.Zazoom Social News - Permalink Cerca Tag : WWE Breakker Breakker Corbin sbagliano ecco risultati