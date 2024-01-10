STREET LEGENDS CONQUISTA LA PISTA (Di mercoledì 10 gennaio 2024) Il 14 gennaio 2024 alle ore 15.00 presso il noto hotel CROWNE PLAZA di Milano si terrà la conferenza stampa di presentazione della nuova stagione sportiva 2024 della società STREET LEGENDS. Importanti ...Leggi su movida.tgcom24
STREET LEGENDS CONQUISTA LA PISTA Il 14 gennaio 2024 alle ore 15.00 presso il noto hotel CROWNE PLAZA di Milano si terrà la conferenza stampa di presentazione della nuova stagione sportiva 2024 della società Street Legends. Importanti presenze da tutta Italia con nomi e officine blasonate nel settore della preparazione sportiva e delle competizioni. Street Legends nasce come associazione sportiva nel 2021 ...
