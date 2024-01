RIKEN Selects Quantinuum System Model H1 for Large-Scale Hybrid Quantum-Supercomputing Platform in Japan

(Di mercoledì 10 gennaio 2024) The engagement providesand its collaborators with on-premise access to's world-leading ion-trapcomputer Accelerates application development forcomputers and supercomputers by project leaders, SoftBank, University of Tokyo, and Osaka University BROOMFIELD, Colo. and LONDON, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/, the world'sst integratedcomputing company, and'sst

The engagement provides RIKEN and its collaborators with on-premise access to Quantinuum's world-leading ion-trap quantum computer Accelerates application development for quantum computers and ...Quantum computing company Quantinuum and RIKEN, a research institution and HPC center in Japan, announced that Quantinuum will provide access to its H1-Series ion-trap quantum computing technology.