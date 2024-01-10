Honda 0 Series, Saloon e Space - Hub le auto del futuro (Di mercoledì 10 gennaio 2024) Honda 0 Series , si chiamano Saloon e Space - Hub le auto del futuro , prossimo, presentate dalla Casa giapponese al Ces di Las Vegas. Si tratta di due prototipi che anticipano la gamma che arriverà ...Leggi su motori.quotidiano
Advertising
Honda 0 Series, Saloon e Space - Hub le auto del futuro Honda 0 Series , si chiamano Saloon e Space - Hub le auto del futuro , prossimo, presentate dalla Casa giapponese al Ces di Las Vegas. Si tratta di due prototipi che anticipano la gamma che arriverà ... Honda, al CES 2024 debuttano i concept elettrici Saloon e Space - Hub Honda ha sfruttato il palcoscenico del CES 2024 di Las Vegas per svelare due concept elettrici che anticipano l'arrivo di una nuova famiglia di auto elettriche che è stata battezzata ' Honda 0 Series '. Il debutto dei modelli di serie è atteso nel corso del 2026 . Con la presentazione dei concept Saloon e Space - Hub, la casa automobilistica giapponese ha pure voluto mostrare il ... Honda introduces new line of electric vehicles Honda unveiled its latest ideas at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The first of the new EV models are expected to go into production in 2026. They will also be part of Honda’s ... Where are they now The 25 drivers from the F1 2004 season, 20 years on 2004 was Rubens Barrichello’s second to last season with Ferrari as he went on to race at Honda before being part of the legendary ... continues to race and in 2023 he competed in the Le Mans Series ...
Honda SeriesVideo su : Honda Series