Hohem to Launch the First Wireless Microphone Mic-01 at CES 2024

Hohem Launch

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sbircialanotizia©

Autore : sbircialanotizia
Hohem to Launch the First Wireless Microphone Mic-01 at CES 2024 (Di mercoledì 10 gennaio 2024)

Innovative Gimbals brand, Hohem, today Launched a new product- Hohem Mic 01 globally and it will be shown at CES. LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/

 Hohem is known for its Gimbals Stabilizer and innovative AI features that help everyone capture wonderful moments. But Hohem never stays in one place for too long, and now it's adding
Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Hohem to Launch the First Wireless Microphone Mic-01 at CES 2024 Innovative Gimbals brand, Hohem, today launched a new product- Hohem Mic 01 globally and it will be shown at CES.
Video su : Hohem Launch
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Hohem Launch Hohem Launch First Wireless Microphone