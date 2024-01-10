Generative AI – A $100bn market by 2028 according to Sopra Steria Next (Di mercoledì 10 gennaio 2024) PARIS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/
according to a study carried out by Sopra Steria Next – the consultancy arm of Sopra Steria Group, a major player in the European tech sector – the Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) market is set to grow exponentially between now and 2028. Among the initial findings, the study shows a Leggi su sbircialanotizia
according to a study carried out by Sopra Steria Next – the consultancy arm of Sopra Steria Group, a major player in the European tech sector – the Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) market is set to grow exponentially between now and 2028. Among the initial findings, the study shows a Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Generative AI - A $100bn market by 2028 according to Sopra Steria Next
PARIS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- according to a study carried out by Sopra Steria Next – the consultancy arm of Sopra Steria Group, a major ... (liberoquotidiano)
Generative AI - A $100bn market by 2028 according to Sopra Steria Next
PARIS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- according to a study carried out by Sopra Steria Next – the consultancy arm of Sopra Steria Group, a major ... (liberoquotidiano)
Generative AI - A $100bn market by 2028 according to Sopra Steria Next According to a study carried out by Sopra Steria Next – the consultancy arm of Sopra Steria Group, a major player in the European tech sector – the generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) market is ... OpenAI warns copyright crackdown could doom ChatGPT The maker of ChatGPT has warned that a ban on using news and books to train chatbots would doom the development of artificial intelligence.
Generative $100bnVideo su : Generative $100bn