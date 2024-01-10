Expert international jury announced for the 2024 Lionel Gelber Prize (Di mercoledì 10 gennaio 2024) — Prize awarded annually to the best English-language book about international affairs — TORONTO, WASHINGTON, LONDON, and ROME, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/
The Lionel Gelber Prize Board is pleased to announce the jury for the 34th awarding of the prestigious Lionel Gelber Prize. Joining jury Chair, Professor Janice Gross Stein, will be returning jurors Francis J. Gavin(Washington) and Rosa Brooks (Washington), along with new jurors Iain Martin (London) andEric Reguly(Rome). "We are proud of the depth and diversity of this jury. They are profoundly experienced in exploring complex issues in international affairs leading to deepen public debate and understanding," says ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
