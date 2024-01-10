Cognizant Impact Study Predicts Generative AI Could Inject $1 Trillion Into U S Economy Over 10 Years

Through this collaboration we hope to positivelymillions of learners across the globe," he continued. "is an excellent provider to support us with the next phase of our digital ......legacy systems that many European insurers rely on contain hidden costs that have a direct... The report names Accenture,and TCS as Leaders in all three quadrants, while Genpact and ...Generative AI’s impact on the U.S. economy will reach a staggering $1 trillion over the next decade but it could come at a price for workers, according to a study from Cognizant Impact on Wednesday.Joint landmark Oxford Economics/Cognizant study predicts generative AI will affect 90% of U.S. jobs, underscoring the critical need for strategic reskilling to maintain economic growth ...