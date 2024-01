AEW Dynamite 10 01 24 Anteprima

(Di mercoledì 10 gennaio 2024) TBS trasmetterà oggi, 10 gennaio, il 223° episodio di AEW, in diretta dal Daily’s Place di Jacksonville, FL. Ecco i match annunciati: Tornado Tag Team MatchSting e Darby Allin vs. The Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita e Powerhouse Hobbs) Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks Claudio Castagnoli vs. Adam Page Preston Vance, Orange Cassidy, Dustin Rhodes e Adam Copeland vs. Lance Archer, Brian Cage e The Gates of Agony Kris Statlander, Thunder Rosa, Willow Nightingale e Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Saraya e Ruby Soho Segmenti Samoa Joe torna con il Campionato Mondiale AEW. L'articolo proviene da AEW Universe - Notizie.

