WWE: Katana Chance e Kayden Carter difendono il Women’s Tag Team Championship NXT a RAW (Di martedì 9 gennaio 2024) Questa notte a WWE Monday Night Raw, Kayden Carter e Katana Chance hanno difeso le cinture contro Chelsea Green e Piper Niven. Al termine di un match molto equilibrato, Niven ha colpito errore la sua compagna di squadra con uno splash di spalle dalla seconda corda e Carter e Chance hanno approfittato della superiorità numerica per vincere l’incontro. Il match era stato annunciato dopo che Kayden Carter e Katana, mentre celebravano la loro terza settimana da campionesse in una discoteca, erano state interrotte da Chelsea Green e Piper Niven. Green aveva chiesto una rivincita per i Titoli di Coppia Femminili, non appena avessero concordato un incontro con una figura di rango superiore a Adam Pearce. Katana e ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
WWE RAW 01/08/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved Here are three things we hated and three things we loved about the 1/8/23 episode of "WWE Raw." Continue reading Punk took McIntyre to task tonight was out with injury ... Nia Jax Says She Would Choose Rhea Ripley, Ciampa Beats Balor, Carter And Chance Win | Raw Fight Size - In an interview, Jey Uso said he wanted to win a singles title. Bronson Reed interrupted and told Uso not to get in his way. - Becky Lynch was asked about her loss to Nia Jax. She vowed to bounce ...
WWE KatanaVideo su : WWE Katana