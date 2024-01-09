TORRAS UNVEILS COOLiFY CYBER, THE NEW INDUSTRY STANDARD IN THE PERSONAL AIR CONDITIONER CATEGORY (Di martedì 9 gennaio 2024) Increased Cooling Area and Duct Size Create Ultimate Cooling Experience LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/
TORRAS, with more than 1,300 patents and 60 international INDUSTRY awards, unveiled the latest generation of its COOLiFY wearable PERSONAL air CONDITIONER products, the COOLiFY CYBER, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The product will launch in March 2024. TORRAS created the neck air CONDITIONER by applying its in-house semiconductor-based technology to a super powerful motor that allows it to cool the user. Using an electrical current run between the semiconductor and a ceramic cooling plate at the neck, the COOLiFY CYBER creates an instant cooling sensation. With three speed ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
